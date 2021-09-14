(WAND) - The U.S. Army announced all active duty soldiers are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by a Dec. 15, 2021 deadline.
This follows a memorandum sent in August by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations using only vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer vaccine has full approval.
Austin had told secretaries of different Armed Forces branches to "impose ambitious timelines for implementation and to report regularly on vaccination completion using established systems for other mandatory vaccine reporting."
NBC News reports Reserve and National Guard units must be fully vaccinated against the virus by June 30, 2022. The U.S. has 485,000 active duty service members in the Army, 189,500 in the Reserve and 336,000 in the National Guard.
“This is quite literally a matter of life and death for our Soldiers, their families and the communities in which we live,” said Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle in a statement. “Case counts and deaths continue to be concerning as the Delta variant spreads, which makes protecting the force through mandatory vaccination a health and readiness priority for the total Army.”
An Amy statement said service members who refuse to be vaccinated will first by counseled by superiors. Should service members not get a exception for a legitimate medical, religious or administrative reason and continue to not follow the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, there could be discipline or they could be discharged.
President Joe Biden recently announced vaccinate mandates, including one asking the U.S. Department of Labor to issue an emergency order requiring employers with 100 or more workers to require full vaccinations or have weekly COVID-19 testing. That move affects about 80 million Americans.
