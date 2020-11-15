(WAND) - The United States surpassed more than 11 million COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
This as a so-called third wave continued, new restrictions were introduced and Americans question how they can celebrate Thanksgiving.
The U.S reported more than 1 million cases just in this past week alone. The country has reported more than 100,00 daily COVID-19 cases for eleven straight days.
More than a dozen states, including New Hampshire, Maryland, Colorado, and Montana, all broke daily records of cases on Saturday as well. Georgia was the only state in the country to see a decrease in cases over the past 14 days.
In Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis brought his state back into Phase 1, as 1,100 people in the state are hospitalized with the coronavirus. The governor is hoping to increase hospital bed capacity by at least 50 percent, and is asking hospitals to continue to planning to convert medical and surgical beds to ICU beds if necessary.
And in Michigan, where officials said soaring case counts could soon lead to 1,000 deaths a week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new order Sunday partially shutting down venues like restaurants, bars and schools. The three-week order also limits family gatherings, suspends organized sports that aren't professional or university-level and extends a mask mandate for indoor and outdoor gatherings.
“We’re seeing more cases in more places than ever,” Dr. Tom Frieden, former CDC director under President Barack Obama, told the “TODAY” show Sunday.
More than 60,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with the virus, which Frieden predicts will rise to at least 100,000 in the next month.
“Unfortunately, that means changing our Thanksgiving plans,” Frieden said, who recommends that people do not travel for the holiday and avoid “crowded, indoor spaces.”
“Traveling from one place to another, meeting inside with lots of families for a long time without masks, that’s a formula for a massive explosion,” he said. “Unless we change our Thanksgiving plans, we are going to have a very unmerry Christmas, I’m afraid.”
As numbers increase, so, too, has the emotional toll on families. In San Antonio, Texas, 4-year-old Raiden Gonzalez lost both his parents to the virus. His father died in June at 33, and his mother in October at 29.
“Just this morning he told me that he wishes he had his mom back and he just wanted her back,” Raiden’s grandmother Rozie Salinas, said.
Healthcare workers are feeling the burden too as the virus only gets worse. “Everyone feels like they ran a marathon and now we’re being asked to do an ironman, and now we’re just tired,” Dr. Michelle Prickett, of Northwestern University Hospital, told “TODAY.”
