The United States has racked up 40 million Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. This as the fourth wave brought on by the delta variant continues to spread throughout the country.
The country has reported 40,000,070 cases and 651,690 deaths, according to the latest NBC News tally. On Sunday, the U.S. announced 35,355 news cases and 279 deaths.
There has been a slow uptick in vaccination rates since July, but still no state or territory has passed the 70 percent fully vaccinated threshold among its population, and the country is nowhere close to its peak in April of more than 3 million people getting a shot each day.
Hospitals are seeing an average of 100,000 covid patients a day. That is higher than any point since last winter when the vaccine wasn’t available for most people. At the same time, hospitals are also facing nurse staffing shortages as many nurses burnt out by the pandemic are calling it quits or retiring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.