WASHINGTON (WAND) - U.S. lawmakers are preparing to vote on a bill that would remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act.
NBC affiliate LEX 18 reports Democrats in the House are preparing for a vote on the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act of 2019. It moved through the U.S. House Judiciary Committee in November.
Even if the bill passes a House vote, it would move to the Senate, which is Republican controlled, and could stall.
Business opportunities involving marijuana could open up across America if the bill passes.
Illinois made recreational marijuana legal for adult use in July 2019.
