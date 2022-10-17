FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police confirmed that they were requested by the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force to investigate a call of shots-fired at a residence near Wright's Corner in rural Fayette County.
Traffic is being diverted from the north/south portion of Fayette County E2855 Lane. ISP reports that the situation is currently contained and that there are no threats to public safety at this time.
St. Elmo CUSD said that the school was told by police to go into a soft lockdown from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
