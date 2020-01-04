(WAND) — The U.S. men’s soccer team has canceled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, “due to the developing situation in the region.”
The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the decision Friday, a day after a U.S. military air strike killed a top Iranian military commander.
The men's soccer team was scheduled to train in Qatar from Jan. 5 to Jan. 25. Qatar is set to host the 2022 World Cup. The USSF said it hopes to train there in the future
Instead, the Americans will open their training camp on Monday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, according to the USMNT twitter account. They will use a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer ahead of an exhibition against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 in Carson, California.
"Quick turnaround to get this done! Credit to the #USMNT administrative staff for organizing the logistics on such short notice from halfway across the world," the U.S. Soccer Federation's communications team tweeted on Friday night.