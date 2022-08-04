WASHINGTON D.C. (WAND) -The Biden administration declared Monkeypox a public health emergency.
According to NBC, the declaration could help facilitate access to emergency funds, allow the Biden administration to collect more data about cases and vaccinations, accelerate vaccine distribution and make it easier for doctors to prescribe treatment.
On Monday, Governor J.B. Pritzker issued Monkeypox virus a public health emergency in the state of Illinois.
The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern last month. Monkeypox cases have topped 6,600 nationwide.
