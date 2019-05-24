RAYMOND, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) honored the life and service of Raymond Police Chief Valerie Hortenstine Sheldon, who died in a traffic crash earlier this month.
Rep. Davis recognized her service on the House floor.
"I rise today to remember Valerie Hortenstine Sheldon, a beloved community police officer, who tragically passed away at the age of 39 in a traffic accident last week," Davis said.
Valerie was the Chief of Police in Raymond, a small community just a few miles away from Taylorville.
She oversaw the Neighborhood Watch program in Raymond, and she was a Montgomery County Emergency Management Volunteer as well as a member of the Montgomery County Search & Rescue Team.
"My prayers are with her two sons, Jake and Isaac, her family, and the entire town of Raymond during this difficult time," Davis added.