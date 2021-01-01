(WAND) - The United States recorded more deaths in December than it has in any other month since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Over 77,000 people in America lost their lives in December to the virus, NBC News reports. This is a significant increase in deaths from the second-deadliest month, which was April 2020 (over 58,000 deaths).
COVID-19 has killed over 346,000 people in the United States.
The U.S. has now passed 20 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. On New Year's Eve, at least 227,651 cases were reported, along with 3,451 deaths. This marked the second-highest U.S. daily death toll in the pandemic, per an NBC News tally.
The latest development in the pandemic involves a variant of COVID-19, which was first detected in the United Kingdom and has now appeared in the U.S. states of Colorado, California and Florida. Health experts have said this variant is believed to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain.
Dr. Mercedes Carnethon, the vice chair of preventative medicine at Northwestern University, told NBC News experts are "fairly conident this variant is now everywhere."
Carnethon added the variant "appears to affect more adults under age 20."
America has seen only about 2.8 million vaccinations since they began in mid-December - a number far lower than a goal from President Donald Trump's administration of giving at least 20 million people the shot by the start of 2021.
