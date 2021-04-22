WASHINGTON (WAND) - Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate have passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in a bipartisan effort.
The measure passed in a 94-1 vote. Its purpose is to address hate crimes and violence against the Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.
The only lawmaker to oppose the bill was Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).
U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), along with U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY-06), called for the House to quickly consider the bill in order for President Joe Biden to be able to sign it into law. Hirono first introduced the bill in March.
The bill would direct the Department of Justice to expedite a review of hate crimes related to the pandemic that had bee reported to law enforcement. It would help establish ways for people to report such crimes online and engage in public outreach efforts.
If passed, the U.S. attorney general and Department of Health and Human Services would be directed to issue best-practices guidelines for mitigating the use of racially discriminatory language in describing COVID-19.
“After a year of unfathomable suffering and rising hate crimes against the Asian American community, passing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in the Senate sends a strong and resolute message that our entire nation is committed to ending AAPI hate,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to have helped Senator Hirono introduce this important legislation to strengthen our enforcement of existing hate crime laws and support victims of this senseless, misguided violence. It is long past time to break the cycle of discrimination against Asian Americans and I will continue working to make this legislation law.”
“Today’s historic, bipartisan vote on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act sends a powerful message of solidarity to the AAPI community—that the United States Senate rejects anti-Asian hate. Now, I urge the House to swiftly pass this legislation so the bill can go to President Biden to sign into law,” Hirono said.
