(NBC)- U.S. track sensation Sha'Carri Richardson, who punched her ticket to the Tokyo Games after winning the women’s 100-meter race last month, has been suspended from the Olympic team after testing positive for THC, the chemical in marijuana, her lawyer said.
A U.S. Olympic source told NBC News that Richardson failed a drug test following her victory at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on June 19.
Richardson, 21, is now prohibited from competing in the 100-meter race, but could possibly compete in another event. Marijuana is legal in Oregon, but THC is banned during competition, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency.
"I want to take responsibility for my actions," she said on NBC's "TODAY" show Friday morning. "I'm not looking for an excuse."
"Right now I’m just putting all of my energy into dealing with what I need to deal with to heal myself," Richardson added.
It is unclear if she will appeal the drug test results.
Richardson on Thursday tweeted, "I am human."
She ran the 100 meters in 10.86 seconds, one of her five runs under 11 seconds this season, sparking hopes that the U.S. might win its first gold medal in the women's race since Gail Devers in 1996.
Richardson also gained attention when she sprinted into the stands following the race and embraced her grandmother, Betty Harp.
During a post-race interview with NBC, Richardson revealed that her biological mother had died the week before.
She said on "TODAY" Friday that it was a reporter who had informed her of her mother's death, adding that the news was "triggering" and "shocking."
However, she said she knew she would "still have to go out and put out a performance."
"I know that I can’t hide myself," Richardson said. "In some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain."
The Dallas native is known for sporting long lashes, neon wigs and bedazzled nails. Vogue magazine has called her "the Flo-Jo of our time."
