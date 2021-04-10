Johnson & Johnson is scaling back shipments of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine next week as it battles with manufacturing issues at a major plant in Baltimore.
The government has allocated only 700,000 J&J shots to states next week, down from 86% from the week prior, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
J&J is awaiting regulatory clearance for a Baltimore facility, which is run by Emergent BioSolutions Inc, and is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to secure authorization.
Workers at the Baltimore plant several weeks ago mixed up ingredients for the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines, which led to roughly 15 million ruined J&J doses.
Illinois' vaccine distribution will take a hit due to the blunder. CDC Data shows 18,000 Johnson & Johnson doses are set to be delivered next week compared to this week's 148,000.
Governor Pritzker addressed the issue at his April 8 press conference. "Remember that's from one manufacturer. We have two other manufacturers and Johnson & Johnson is still manufacturing at another plant and significantly increasing the number of doses available," said Pritzker. "So yes, 15 million doses is a big deal, but at the same time millions more doses are being added every week to what's being distributed.
It comes as the state is set to fully open vaccination eligibility to those 16 and up on Monday.
