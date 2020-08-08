The United States has surpassed the 5 million mark in total COVID-19 cases, according to NBC News data.
As of Saturday the U.S has a total of 5,003,180 total cases. It took just 16 days for the country to go from 4 million to 5 million cases.
As of Saturday, there have been more than 162,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.
NBC Data US Coronavirus Totals:
Cases: 5,003,180
Deaths: 162,821
STATES WITH MOST NUMBER OF CASES
CA 553,851 DEATHS 10,289
FL 526,577D EATHS 8,238
TX 494,844 DEATHS 8,644
NY 426,447 DEATHS 33,583
US CASES TIMELINE
APRIL 28 - 1 MILLION
JUNE 10 - 2 MILLION
JULY 7 - 3 MILLION
JULY 23 - 4 MILLION
AUGUST 8 - 5 MILLION
