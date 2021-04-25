The United States will immediately provide raw materials for Covid-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond to a massive surge in coronavirus infections, a White House spokeswoman said on Sunday.
"The United States is working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies," National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement.
"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," President Joe Biden said on Twitter on Sunday.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, as the country set a global record for new Covid-19 infections in a single day.
The United States was also is pursuing options to provide India with oxygen generation and related supplies.
Washington, which has faced mounting pressure to help the world's largest democracy, would also send a team of experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Agency for International Development to work with India on the crisis, Horne said.
