WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - SkyWest has been barred by the U.S. Transportation Department from ending service to 29 communities under the government's subsidy program to provide air service to smaller communities until replacement carriers can be found, Reuters reports.
Decatur was included in the communities that were being cut.
SkyWest announced last week intentions to end service to the 29 communities under the Essential Air Service program effective June 8. It attributed the decision to staffing shortages in the airline industry.
SkyWest provides regional service for key operators such as United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines.
