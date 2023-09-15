DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Last night, the United Auto Workers started a strike against the big 3 auto makers, General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.
These strikes are taking place in Ohio, Michigan, and Missouri, but the effects will be felt soon in central Illinois. NBC News talked to the CEO of General Motors who said there is already a shortage of car parts, and the problem will continue to get worse at the strike persists.
But experts say this isn't the only way that the strike will impact central Illinois. The UAW is using a new striking tactic, by only having workers at certain locations go on strike.
"It's kind of a strategic strike and this is better for the union in that there's still going to be a lot of workers still working," said Dr. Chris Marquette, a professor of finance at Millikin University. "They can still supply the needed funds to the union and the union can support workers who are striking. So it is an unprecedented situation, and will be interesting to see how it does play out."
The UAW joins local teachers unions, SAG-AFTRA, and the WGA in groups striking for better pay. Dr. Marquette says most unions that have gone on strike this year have done so because their pay raises have not increased at the rate of inflation.
"The average salary of UAW workers has declined by 20% over the last 15 years when it is inflation adjusted," said Dr. Marquette.
While this approach to striking is different from what we normally see, it is still going to make the economic impact the union is hoping for. Dr. Marquette says the strike will cause up to 6 billion dollars in GDP lose nationwide.
President Biden spoke on the strike today, calling for the auto industry to share some of their record profits with their workers.
