CICERO, Ill. (WAND) - The deadly shooting of an Uber driver in Cicero led to the arrest of a minor, while three suspects remain at large, police said.
Authorities said it happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, when 38-year-old Joseph Schelstraete was driving his blue Ford Focus. They said the suspects "emerged from a gangway" on West 23rd Street, entered the victim's vehicle and tried to carjack him.
Schelstraete was shot in the head, NBC News reports. The father of three children was taken to a hospital and died on Wednesday morning.
The suspects fled the area, but witnesses gave authorities descriptions and a direction for where they fled. Police arrested a boy two blocks from he shooting location. Authorities are still searching for three other male suspects.
According to Cicero Police Chief Jerry Chlada Jr., "some items" belonging to Schelstraete were stolen.
Chlada said a similar carjacking happened about three weeks before at the same intersection, but it's unclear if the two crimes are related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.