(WAND) - Starting Monday, Uber will require both drivers and passengers to wear a mask or face cover.
Uber announced that a driver cannot accept a trip until they have sent a picture of themselves with a face mask on. Uber's new technology will verify if the drivers are wearing a mask or not.
If a driver or passenger is not wearing a mask, the driver or passenger is asked to cancel the trip.
Drivers or riders who repeatedly violate the policy could lose access to the app.
Riders and drivers will have to confirm on a virtual checklist that they have taken certain steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The company advised riders to no longer sit in the front seat. For both UberX and UberXL, every ride will have one less passenger seat available.
