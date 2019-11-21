DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - United Cerebral Palsy Land of Lincoln offices in Decatur will close their doors in November.
The organization said they will close on Nov. 27.
"This abrupt announcement fills us with tremendous sadness for the individuals we serve." said Jenny Dawson, Cheif Marketing Officer for UCPLL. "We will work hard to connect individuals and their families with other local agencies to fill their need."
In addition to the programs ending for individuals with disabilities, UCPLL will no longer be home to the annual UCP Miller Light Barstool Open. However, the Youth Advocate Program will take over the event that has a major impact on the community to help fund local charities. The event will take place the same as always with the exception of a new name, Miller Light Open.
Geo A. Mueller Beer Company will continue to be the principal sponsor and the same team will execute the event as employees of the Youth Advocate Program.
The closure of UCPLL comes after SPARC announced it would be acquiring the organization earlier in November. SPARC CEO Greg O'Connor told WAND-TV that his organization took control of the Springfield and Decatur offices and had tried to work out a transition plan with UCPLL before it went silent. He said SPARC was blindsided by UCPLL's decision to close down.
He said UCPLL was in the middle of a bankruptcy, what SPARC knew about, and was dealing with the bank seizing its assets. He believes this situation may have factored into it closing.
The decision was "really unnecessary and unfortunate", O'Connor said. He added that Springfield's UCP staff and programs are now part of SPARC.
UCP typically serves about 75-100 clients a year.
WAND-TV reached out to marketing staff with UCP and did not immediately hear back.