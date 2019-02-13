URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Four of the boys accused of involvement in fights at Urbana High School were released from juvenile detention on Wednesday.
Police arrested eight minors – all freshmen and sophomores – after violence broke out on the morning of Feb. 4 at the school. More than one fight happened in the building that day, but the main confrontation happened after 11:30 a.m. between “On My Brother” and a second unnamed group of students outside of the UHS cafeteria. A teacher ended up unconscious after trying to break up the people involved.
Four of the students appeared in court Wednesday, The News-Gazette reports. Two of them entered guilty pleas to mob action charges and were told they’d be sentenced on April 9 and April 18. The other two had their cases continued to March 15.
While Judge Heidi Ladd allowed the four boys to go home, the newspaper says she told them they could not have contact with any of the other arrested students, would be required to serve curfew from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., and must follow the rules of their guardians or parents.
Ladd told one of the boys, who she said seemed “unable to let it go” when it came to the fighting, that he needed to “learn not to get drawn into” negative things happening around him.
Police are still looking for a ninth suspect. A parent, identified as 35-year-old Adrian C. Pettis, is charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.
The mob action charges the teens face could mean probation or between 1 and 3 years in juvenile prison. A 10-day suspension is expected for each teen on release from juvenile detention, according to State's Attorney Julia Rietz.
More hearings are happening Thursday and Friday, according to the newspaper.