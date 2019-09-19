URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Board of Trustees has approved a nearly $7 billion budget for fiscal year 2020.
That includes a a 5.2 percent increase in operating revenue that will be used for "financial support for students, strengthening the faculty, and fostering economic development," the university said.
The $6.97 billion budget runs through June 2020. It is up 2.1 percent, or $141 million, from $6.8 billion last year.
The budget covers the entire U of I System and its universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield.
President Tim Killeen said the budget includes projected revenue increases from state appropriations, tuition and private donations.
"We will use this renewed investment from the state of Illinois and our own tuition-driven revenue for the greater good of the state, building on the momentum we have already generated," Killeen said. "This will make a life-changing education accessible to more students, and develop both the kind of workforce the state needs for the future and the sort of discovery and innovation that benefit the state and its people."
State financial support has now increased for two years in a row.
Enrollment has increased by 9 percent, or nearly 7,400 students, since the fall of 2016.
Private donations and endowment income supporting the general fund increased 1.5 percent to $179.7 million.
The budget will provide $334.3 million for scholarships and financial aid.