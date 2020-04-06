CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois has decided to cancel university summer camps through July 10 and all summer events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have waited as long as possible to make this decision, and we know it will have impacts on families throughout the state and beyond, as well as businesses that provide support and services to our university community year after year. But the safety and well-being of our Illinois family and our guests is always our number one priority," the university said in a statement.
Camps as designated as organized daily or residential recreational, academic or athletic offerings on campus or sponsored by the university, at any location, for young people during summer vacation.
All camps scheduled to begin before July 10 are canceled.
Illinois Extension has made the decision to cancel all summer camps through at least July 31.
The university has cancelled all events through the end of the semester, May 16.
No summer events will be held until the statewide stay-at-home directive expires.
Summer events are described as organized activities sponsored by the university and/or held in university facilities that involve gatherings of small to large groups of people. Examples would include conferences, tournaments, weddings and concerts.
Once the stay-at-home directive is lifted, any summer events must comply with social distancing and crowd limits as directed by the governor’s office.