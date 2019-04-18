CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois will no longer accept new partnerships with the Chinese tech firm Huawei. The U.S. government considers the firm a national-security threat.
The News Gazette shared the following:
"Effective immediately, the university will not be accepting any new grants, contracts or gifts from Huawei or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates," wrote Engineering Dean Rashid Bashir and Interim Vice Chancellor for Research Susan A. Martinis. "Faculty members with existing agreements have been notified of this decision, and they will be allowed to spend down their existing funding balances to complete the originally contracted scope of work. New agreements or proposals will not be approved or accepted by the university."
11 researchers out of 3,000 faculty have sponsored research awards from Huawei.
In 2016, the UI took steps to stop Huawei equipment from connecting to their networks.
A law was signed last year restricting recipients of federal funding from using Huawei equipment, the News Gazette reports.