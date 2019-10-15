CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Committee on Faculty Sexual Misconduct released its report outlining 65 recommendations to change policies and practices concerning sexual harassment and misconduct.
The 127 page long report was released Tuesday.
Under the recommendations, a new sexual harassment policy would expand the definition of improper behaviors.
New procedures would give the university the opportunity to respond quicker to sexual misconduct allegations.
You can read the full report by clicking HERE.
“We are committed to working with Senate leadership and campus stakeholders to begin the process of refining and implementing the recommendations,” Chancellor Robert Jones and Provost Andreas Cangellaris said in an email that was sent out to campus. “We are beginning to schedule conversations with key stakeholder groups, and we will follow the appropriate process and procedures to make these policy changes.” Throughout the implementation process, the administration will coordinate efforts with the University of Illinois System Task Force on Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response.
The committee was directed to review the campus's current policies back in January.
The committee was asked to recommend solutions and changes in practices.
The committee included professors, Academic Senate members, Title IX officials, and representatives from the Provost’s office, Illinois Human Resources, Student Affairs and other groups.
Several of the recommendations are already in the process of being implemented, and more changes are expected to come within the next academic year.
However, the report did state, "Even if the entire package of recommendations were implemented, more work would need to be done to combat harassment and related misconduct."