CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois committees are holding meetings to discuss policies surrounding sexual harassment complaints made against staff and consensual student-faculty relationships.
The News Gazette reports the 12-member committee is led by UI law Professor Rob Kar. They were asked to provide preliminary recommendations by May 15. They hope to deliver an initial draft report by the end of the month.
The committee will recommend changes in how the university handles complaints of sexual harassment against faculty members.
The committee was formed after a sexual-harassment investigation of law Professor Jay Kesan came into public light.
Kar told the News Gazette they hope to have a final report next fall.
Another committee is looking at campus policy on consensual relationships between faculty members and students. They also plan to have a proposal ready for review next fall.
While the University of Illinois prohibits relationships between faculty members and their students, the policies are narrower and less detailed than other institutions, the News Gazette reports.