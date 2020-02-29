UI bus.jpg

Provided by the News-Gazette

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - In an attempt to boost the amount of riders, the University of Illinois is lowering its Chicago shuttle prices.

The bus service launched four months ago. It was originally $40 a ticket, but according to the News-Gazette now it's been cut down to $25.

The new prices match up with the competitor prices, like Peoria Charter. A one-way Peoria Charter ticket to O'Hare airport costs about $32.

The UI spent $900,000 to launch the bus service.

UI System spokesman Tom Hardy says he expects riderhsip to go up as it gets warmer and we get into the busier travel season.

Tags