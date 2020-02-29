URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - In an attempt to boost the amount of riders, the University of Illinois is lowering its Chicago shuttle prices.
The bus service launched four months ago. It was originally $40 a ticket, but according to the News-Gazette now it's been cut down to $25.
The new prices match up with the competitor prices, like Peoria Charter. A one-way Peoria Charter ticket to O'Hare airport costs about $32.
The UI spent $900,000 to launch the bus service.
UI System spokesman Tom Hardy says he expects riderhsip to go up as it gets warmer and we get into the busier travel season.