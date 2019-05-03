URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois parking employee was arrested after he reportedly stole hundreds of dollars in parking meter money.
63-year-old James Dorris of Champaign was assigned to collect cash from campus parking meters.
Police said court-authorized searches of his home and car showed hundreds of dollars stored in a 5-gallon water jug.
The News Gazette reports Dorris admitted to taking money from meters on campus.
Police said he has been doing this for at least a year.
Dorris was arrested on preliminary charges of official misconduct and theft.