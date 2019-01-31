CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -The University of Illinois is extending its search for the first chief diversity officer.
The News Gazette reports none of the four finalists chosen ended up working for the position.
The search started last March.
Now, it will be extended to allow more candidates to be brought to campus.
They hope to have a decision by the end of the school year in May.
The four previous finalists were:
- Denise O'Neil Green, a former UI professor and now vice president for equity and community inclusion at Ryerson University in Toronto.
- Karen Clinton Jones, chief diversity officer at Buffalo State College.
- Wanda Heading-Grant, vice president for human resources, diversity and multicultural affairs at the University of Vermont.
- Professor Franklin Tuitt, senior adviser to the chancellor and provost for diversity and inclusion at the University of Denver.
The News Gazette reports the executive search firm, Greenwood Asher, is finding new candidates for the position.