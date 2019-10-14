CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Extension in Champaign County and the Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Institute is hosting an education event on beauty products.
Youth and adults are invited to attend Make-Up Monday. The free event will be held Monday, October 14 at the Champaign County Extension Office in Champaign from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants will learn about the chemicals that may be in the beauty products they use, why they may be harmful and how they can make healthier choices when choosing beauty products.
There will also be chances to check out and test some of the better product brands. A raffle for better beauty products will be held at the conclusion of the workshop.