CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana has received a grant to pursue a tobacco-free campus.
Grants from the CVS Health Foundation and the American Cancer Society will support efforts to advocate for, adopt and implement smoke- and tobacco-free policies. That would include limiting the use of e-cigarettes.
CVS Health announced it has provided a total of $20,000 in grants through the CVS Health Foundation to the University of Illinois.
It is part of a more than $1.4 million grant pool to 82 schools across the country.
The grants are delivered in partnership with the American Cancer Society and Truth Initiative.
Conventional cigarette smoking among high school students has fallen by almost 50 percent since 2011. But e-cigarette use has surged over the last year, especially among young people. 2.8 million young adults aged 18-24 are current e-cigarette users.
"A critical goal in building healthier communities across the country is reducing tobacco-use, which remains one of the leading causes of preventable death in this country," said Eileen Howard Boone, President of the CVS Health Foundation. "By helping more colleges and universities explore and execute on tobacco-free policies, we're able to positively influence the number of new college-age smokers and get one step closer to our goal of seeing the first tobacco-free generation."