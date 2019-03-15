URBANA, Ill (WAND) - The University of Illinois is planning on hiring hundreds of new faculty members due to rising student enrollment.
The plan is to make the hires across all three campuses over the next five years, the News Gazette reports.
There would be 168 new positions at the Urbana campus. Those would be in addition to faculty being hired to replace professors who are leaving or retiring.
The News Gazette said President Tim Killeen announced the hiring initiative Thursday.
The UI has added 7,500 students since fall 2014 between the three campuses. That is a 9.5 percent increase. Applications were at a record high this year.
The Urbana campus wants to hire 493 tenure-system faculty members over the next five years, including 325 replacement faculty and 168 new positions, the News Gazette reports.
Systemwide, the UI would hire 916 tenure-system faculty over the next five years. 448 of those would be new positions.
Officials are not sure about the cost yet, but believe the money will come from a combination of state appropriations, tuition income and fundraising dollars.
Governor JB Pritzker's budget proposal would give the UI its biggest state budget increase in two decades. He proposed a 5 percent increase in the UI's general operating funds. That equates to an additional $26.8 million for next year.