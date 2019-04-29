CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Instructor is calling for the resignation of the chancellor and provost to resign for what he said is the mishandling of misconduct investigations.
University instructor John Bambenek said the recent abuse allegations have been mishandled
University professor Joe Petry resigned with an agreement to drop a misconduct investigation into his conduct.
Bambenek said the university broke that agreement. He said it is now possible for Petry to sue and be paid by the university for the breach.
“It’s clear the University administration doesn’t care about the safety and security of its students when its faculty or staff that are abusing their positions. Allowing someone under investigation to retire with a pension with an agreement to drop the case smacks of a cover up. What’s worse, they’ve created a situation where if they were sued, a judge could order the professor restored to the classroom”, said Bambenek.
“University administration has two major jobs, to protect the students on this campus and to protect the University. In these cases they utterly ignored students and the put the University in a legal position where there is a strong likelihood that they’ll have to pay a judgment to an instructor who was removed from the classroom for credible accusations of misconduct. A top tier university does not need to settle for bargain basement leadership. Everyone involved needs to resign or the Board of Trustees needs to fire them”, said Bambenek.