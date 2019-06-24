PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Lawyers for the University of Illinois were in court Monday defending the school's decision to withhold certain documents and internal e-mails pertaining to visits Brendt Christensen made to the campus counseling center.
Those visits were made prior to the kidnapping and killing of visiting Chinese UI scholar Yingying Zhang.
Christensen is on trial for the murder.
Prosecutors said he divulged homicidal thoughts to counselors at the school before the crime.
Zhang's family is also suing Christensen and two counselors at the UI in civil court.
They claim those counselors failed to take the necessary steps to protect the public and students from someone who was a known threat.
In court Monday, lawyers for the university showed the judge a large binder which they said contained every piece of communication concerning Christensen.
That was largely e-mails between counseling center staff and in-house counsel for the university.
The university claimed they were willing to work with Christensen's attorneys to hand over some requested documentation, but a motion was filed to subpoena those records before they had the opportunity to do so.
The defense countered by saying they were shut down by the university and told they had already received everything the school was willing to turn over.
The judge said he will review the binder of documents the UI provided and will take the matter into consideration.
It is expected to be addressed in court again later this week.