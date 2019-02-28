SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois has issued a request for proposals for a second solar farm to meet clean-energy goals.
The News Gazette reports UI Facilities and Services issued the RFP for the Solar Farm project Monday, looking for a ten or 20-year power-purchase agreement with a private developer.
That developer would design, build and run the facility and sell the energy to the campus at a fixed rate each year, the News Gazette reports.
The university's first solar farm went online in 2015 along Windsor Rd.
Officials are hoping to get a 20-year agreement for this farm to spread the cost out over a longer period.
The agreement will be made through Prairieland Energy Inc., a corporation wholly owned by the UI Board of Trustees, the News Gazette reports.
Proposals are due April 3. The award will be made in August. Construction would be expected to start in early October.
The goal would be to have it operating by June 2020.