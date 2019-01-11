URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois is working to tackle sexual harassment issues on campus.
New committees are being formed to look into creating new rules, including about consensual relationships between professors and students.
The News Gazette reports some of those committees are already active and meeting. Some will be appointed later.
A group to review campus policies and sanctions for sexual misconduct should running by the end of the month.
The groups and committees will include students, faculty, employees, and campus senators.
The review of policies comes after UI Law Professor Jay Kesan received what some thought was a mild punishment after being accused of harassment by colleagues and students.
The News Gazette reports he agreed to take an unpaid leave of absence.
The Student Code and Campus Administrative Manual prohibits relationships between faculty members and students they supervise.