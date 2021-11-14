CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – University of Illinois Police arrested a man with a loaded gun and an extended magazine Saturday night as he headed toward the campus area.
At about 9:52 p.m. Saturday, a University of Illinois Police officer heard a radio communication that a nearby officer heard gunshots about a mile north of campus.
The University Police officer strategically parked his patrol car between that location and the campus area in hopes to catch any vehicles that might have been leaving the area of the shooting and heading toward campus.
Within about three minutes, the officer saw a vehicle speeding from the area of the shooting. The driver of the vehicle ran a red light and failed to signal at least two turns. The officer tried to stop the vehicle in the 300 block of East White Street, Champaign, for the traffic violations.
A man, later identified as Richard E. Frazier, 20, of Champaign, got out of the vehicle from the passenger side and ran from the stop as the car pulled over.
The officer caught up to Frazier in the 300 block of East Springfield Avenue, Champaign, about two blocks from where the foot chase began. Believing that Frazier had just fled from a shooting and may have been armed, the officer drew his firearm and stopped Frazier at gunpoint.
Frazier threw a handgun and an extended magazine to the side as he followed with the officer’s directions. He was taken into custody without further incident.
Police found two more loaded handgun magazines in Frazier's fanny pack.
Frazier was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a police officer and illegal possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle for a small amount of marijuana that was also in the fanny pack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.