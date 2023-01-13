URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Police gave the "all clear" Friday morning around 8:45 a.m. after a bomb threat was reported earlier at Davenport Hall.
Davenport Hall is near Oregon and Matthews St. in Urbana.
The bomb threat was reported around 6 a.m.
Officials asked people to get as far away from the area as possible.
Police responding to the scene investigated and found no credible threat.
