URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois police officer has been put on leave after another person accused him of sexual harassment.
Officer Brian Tison was placed on leave on Aug. 5.
The News Gazette reports this decision came after the department learned about new allegations regarding his conduct in 2015 and 2018.
Complaints were filed earlier this year about Tison. Those are still being investigated.
A female officer trained by Tison accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017 and 2018. She accused him of giving unwanted hugs, touches, and of making suggestive remarks to her and other female trainees.
The newspaper reports that in July 2018, the UI's Title IX investigator decided Tison's behavior towards the officer did not violate the standards of the campus sexual-misconduct policy.
Now, more accusations have surfaced.
Officials told the News Gazette the latest complaint is under formal review by the department and by the UI office that investigates Title IX sexual-harassment allegations, the Office of Access and Equity.
A female staff member to file a complaint in January, the News Gazette found. The university filed a complaint on behalf of four officers who were reluctant to file for themselves.
An outside attorney was hired to investigate those allegations.
The investigation has not been completed yet.
Tison had said before he did not realize he had made anyone uncomfortable and described himself as a "touchy-feely" type person.