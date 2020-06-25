URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois released its plans to keep students and faculty safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic when they return to campus this fall.
More residents will be living in single rooms in dorms. Students will each get two masks (with Illini branding on them), and dining halls will mostly serve only takeout meals, the News Gazette reports.
The student code has been updated to include procedures for mask wearing and enforcement.
While the university does not operate fraternities and sororities, campus officials are working with them to help them safely reopen and maintain safety guidelines set by the CDC.
Gyms on campus will be open, but equipment will be placed 6 feet apart or 3 feet apart if there is a barrier between the equipment.
UI is working with Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District to adjust bus schedules, and ride services like SafeRide and SafeWalk will be offered due to late evening classes being scheduled.
Only two guests will be allowed to join a student to help with move-in. Guests and students will have to wear face coverings during move-in.
If a student in a dorm tests positive, the News Gazette reports the university has dedicated 5 percent of rooms for quarantine and isolation.
The university will make sure any quarantine students get any necessary medications delivered through no-contact deliveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.