CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A new study done by the University of Illinois shows pregnant women are almost twice as likely to consider suicide as other women.
Karen Tabb, an associate professor of social work, published her team's research in the Journal of Affective Disorders.
"The number of women who are dying during pregnancy in the post-partum period is on the rise in the United States," Tabb told WTAX News. "We found that nearly five percent of the women whom we sampled reported thoughts of death or thoughts of harm. That is nearly double what suicidal ideation is in the general population."
Tabb said the research shows there is a need for mental health screening of pregnant women.
The study was done on 736 pregnant women seeking WIC benefits or signing up for a perinatal depression registry in the Champaign area.