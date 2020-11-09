CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois student was attacked outside a fraternity house Friday.
The student was walking through a parking lot adjacent to the fraternity house in the 400 block of East John St. in Champaign around 11:30 p.m. when he said three men got out of a vehicle parked on the street nearby and assaulted him.
The student went to a local hospital for treatment of facial injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545. Witnesses may remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
