CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois student was assaulted and robbed Monday night.
The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East Gregory Dr. in Champaign.
The student was approached by four men who pushed the student to the ground and took cash and other property.
The group of men ran northbound.
No one appeared to have a weapon.
The student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The University of Illinois Police Department, in cooperation with the Champaign Police Department and the Urbana Police Department, has a full complement of officers patrolling the campus area.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the University of Illinois Police Department at (217) 333-1216.
