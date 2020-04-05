URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois campus has been quiet as the majority of students headed home.
But according to the News-Gazette, the Student Legal Services Office has had their hands full dealing with lease issues.
Tom Bentz, directing attorney, said his staff has been working from home the last three weeks because of COVID-19.
“Many students want out of leases because they are not in town,” said Betz. “We are admonishing students to pay the rent as the website shows.”
He reminds students that even though Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mandated a halt of evictions, students still have to pay rent.
Bent says a lease is a binding contract between the landlord and tenant. As long as the landlord gives adequate housing, the tenant must pay rent. You must pay all of rent due on the remainder of the lease whether you are living in the unit or not.