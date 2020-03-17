CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois is taking significant new actions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The university said they are suspending face-to-face instruction for the rest of the spring 2020 semester. They are also requesting that all students who can safely return to their permanent home address to take classes for the rest of the semester.
Students living in residence halls, Private Certified Greek housings are being asked to make plans to move out. The university said they are not closing residence halls. But asking students who can go elsewhere, should do so.
Information regarding Commencement and other year-end celebrations will be released at a later time.
The university is not closing down nor ceasing operations. We plan for our modified operations to continue as announced through various messages in the past few days. Alternative instruction will continue as scheduled, as will the delivery of university operations designated as essential by college and unit executives. Students, staff and faculty should continue to attend class, teach and work as scheduled. University research offices remain open and we have plans in place to minimize disruptions to the research enterprise, according to a release from the university.
