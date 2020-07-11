URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois System plans to join in to support lawsuits challenging new visa rules for international students.
Monday, the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that visas would not be issued to students enrolled in universities that only offer online classes this fall.
Those already in the U.S would have to either leave the country or transfer to a school that offers in-person classes.
In a mass email, President Tim Killeen said the University of Illinois System plans to file amicus briefs supporting lawsuits filed by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that challenge the new rules.
The UI System's three universities all plan on having hybrid classes, so the new restrictions do not affect them directly.
"Nevertheless, we are deeply concerned about the severe impact the new directive would have across U.S. higher education and will vigorously defend international students and their access to the world-class educational experiences in our country," Killeen states in the email. "We reiterate our commitment to our international students and will do everything we can to support them, especially now, during this period of extraordinary global challenge."
