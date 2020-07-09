URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A veteran police officer with the University of Illinois has been terminated after being accused of sexual harassment by coworkers.
The News Gazette reports Brian Tison and the university had been scheduled to begin arbitration last week. Instead, an agreement was reached that states Tison was terminated.
Tison has been suspended without pay since Dec. 20. He was "discharged for just cause" on Jan. 4 when the UI’s Office of Equity and Access determined he violated the UI’s sexual misconduct policy and code of conduct, the News Gazette said.
The university confirmed Tison's termination through the agreement, but declined to share more information.
Tison did not respond to the News-Gazette’s requests for comment.
He had been with UI police since 1996. Before that, he worked for the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department. His wife also works as a UI police officer.
Tison is banned from campus and from seeking employment again with the university as part of the termination agreement. He also is not allowed to have contact with the victims.
Three women accused Tison of engaging in "a series of unwelcome, offensive actions with them and others over a period of as long as 17 years, including: making inappropriate, sexually-charged comments to female recruits; inappropriately touching, hugging, massaging, and kissing female recruits and female officers; bringing a junior female coworker to a secluded building late at night; and retaliating against witnesses who participated in the first investigation."
Officials said Tison created a hostile work environment, therefore violating the university's sexual-misconduct policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.