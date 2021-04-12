CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois has announced it will allow limited fans to attend the Orange and Blue Spring Football game on Monday, April 19.
Game time is set for a 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
The 2020-21 Illinois men's basketball team will also be honored in a ceremony at halftime and will feature the unveiling of the Big Ten Tournament championship banner. The event is free, however reserved seating tickets can be claimed on FightingIllini.com, while supplies last.
