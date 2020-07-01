URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois is hiring more than 100 people to help collect COVID-19 tests.
The university wants to test6 all staff, faculty, and students as they come back this summer and fall.
The News Gazette reports there will be 20 testing sites around the campus.
Researchers at the university developed a saliva-based test. The goal is to process 10,000 tests a day.
After the initial test, the university wants everyone to be tested again three to four days later to confirm their first result.
The university will use algorithms, contact tracing and Bluetooth-based exposure notifications through the official UI smartphone app to determine who needs to be tested, the News Gazette said.
The UI is looking to hire test-collection assistants. They will be paid $14.50 per hour and work at check-in tables, give instructions and help control lines. People will work between 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
