URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois will make a decision on what the fall semester will look like withing the next two weeks.
Chancellor Robert Jones said he will make a decision with the provost after reviewing a report from the COVID-19 academic affairs committee. The committee has outlined different possible scenarios for the fall, the News Gazette reports.
A draft of the report recommended ending in-person learning at Thanksgiving break. The last eight days of teaching and exams would happen online in an effort to reduce travel back and forth to campus.
If the state is in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, classes with more than 50 students would be held online for the entire semester.
In an effort to spread students out further, classes could be held on Saturdays, during the evenings, and in, "non-academic spaces," the report said.
More than 30,000 students are currently registered for the fall semester, the News Gazette reports.
The university is offering an online teaching academy for instructors to help prepare them for online courses.
