URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The University of Illinois Board of Trustees will vote on a policy that would prohibit faculty and staff from having intimate relations with undergraduates and anyone they supervise.
The proposal is one of two that stem from a set of recommendations aimed at preventing sexual misconduct. Trustees are expected to vote on both policies at their May 21 meeting, according to The News-Gazette.
The proposed intimate relations policy states that disciplinary action will be taken if violated, but will also allow for exceptions.
She said, however, there’s still some value to the policies “even if we’re only catching a couple fish in this net.”
Trustees had been planning to ban relations between graduate students and faculty and staff as well, but removed that provision after getting feedback from the university’s academic senate in Urbana.
The university also is planning on conducting background checks of future job candidates, looking specifically for any past sexual misconduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.